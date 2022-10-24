Bardo, or the one who left

There is a scene in which the family of the protagonist returns from Mexico to Los Angeles and an immigration official tells the father – who has a work visa – that the United States “is not your home.” Almost all of us Mexicans working abroad have faced that. We are never totally accepted in the United States – “you are not from here,” they tell us, even though we have lived here for decades. But we also feel rejection when we return to Mexico. They accuse us of being traitors, opportunists and abandoning family and friends.