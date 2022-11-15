Extreme weather has displaced millions. Will our leaders address it at COP27?

As the mayor of Bogotá and the first mayor of a major South American city to declare a climate emergency, I have witnessed the short and long-term effects of climate crises and have first-hand knowledge of how these disasters impact both individuals and entire communities. And I’ve come to understand that it’s not enough just to make broad climate commitments if they aren’t centered on the people most directly impacted. That’s what I’m doing with the Climate Migration Council, a global coalition aimed at urging governments to develop and adopt equitable and inclusive solutions to address climate-related human mobility at the local, national, regional, and international level.