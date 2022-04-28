Mass Bitcoin adoption thrives in authoritarianism

At the same time that the state of emergency began, crypto fanatics and Bitcoin ideologues threw a party in a boutique hotel on the Salvadoran shores. One man stood out from the crowd, Max Keiser, a US-born Bitcoin influencer with personal relations with the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele. Keiser was a host of a financial show on the pro-Kremlin TV station RT. These realities reveal what has been evident for many Salvadorans: the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender could only happen by the hand of an authoritarian regime that dismantles democracy.