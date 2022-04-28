Mass Bitcoin adoption thrives in authoritarianism
On March 28, 2022, parents and their children in the working-class neighborhood of Comunidad 22 de Abril in San Salvador were stopped, searched, and forced to stay in their homes by the Salvadoran police and army.
That day the government declared a state of emergency after a hike in gang murders which broke a two-year-long truce between the government and the gangs.
At the same time that the state of emergency began, crypto fanatics and Bitcoin ideologues threw a party in a boutique hotel on the Salvadoran shores. One man stood out from the crowd, Max Keiser, a US-born Bitcoin influencer with personal relations with the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele. Keiser was a host of a financial show on the pro-Kremlin TV station RT. These realities reveal what has been evident for many Salvadorans: the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender could only happen by the hand of an authoritarian regime that dismantles democracy.
The state of emergency – extended for 30 additional days on April 22- restricts detainees' rights to access a lawyer and allows the state to intercept all types of communication without a court order.
In El Salvador, Bitcoin is a political project led by an authoritarian government with the support of a group US Bitcoin fanatics like Keiser and Jack Maller. The goal is gambling the future of over 5 million Salvadorans living in that country and the more of 1.5 million who have immigrated to the US.
Price volatility is not the only risk a nation could face if it adopts cryptocurrency. Democracy and the rule of law are in jeopardy too. The contradiction between Bitcoin's libertarian beginning and the increasing Bukele's authoritarianism has brought heated debates within the crypto community.
Some argue that the dismantling of the Salvadoran democracy by Bukele is antithetical to bitcoin. Others have responded that Bukele's authoritarianism is a small price to pay for the mass adoption of Bitcoin. El Salvador shows that Bitcoin and democracy are at odds.
On May 1, 2021, Bukele's supermajority in the Salvadoran congress replaced the Supreme Court of Justice magistrates and the attorney general unconstitutionally. Days later, the newly appointed magistrates ruled that Bukele could seek reelection, although the Salvadoran Constitution expressly prohibited it.
After accruing complete control of the three branches of government, Bukele forced Salvadorans to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender on June 8, 2021. The other three steps to pave the way for Bitcoin were: 1) purchasing Bitcoin with public funds, 2) creating a crypto market by launching an electronic wallet called "Chivo", and 3) the authorization of the government selling Bitcoin-based sovereign bonds called Volcano.
The three projects have become a burden on Salvadoran finances. Over 1,000 bitcoins acquired by the Salvadoran government have lost value. The electronic wallet Chivo is a financial black hole of scammers and fraudsters and the launching of Volcano bonds has been postponed indefinitely due to " unfavorable market conditions." Due to Bitcoin adoption, credit rating firms have downgraded El Salvador bonds deeper into junk status. According to the Emerging Markets Bonds Index, El Salvador's national debt is the second riskiest country to default after Venezuela.
The imposition of Bitcoin represents one side of Bukele's regime. The other remains his obsession to crackdown on civil society and independent journalism. On April 5, 2022, Bukele's loyal legislature approved a bill that could impose jail terms for journalists who published or interviewed gang members. Bukele claims that sharing this information can generate uneasiness or panic without any proof.
The bill is because Salvadoran news outlets have revealed that the Bukele administration has held a truce with gangs since his inauguration in June 2019. The ties between Bukele and the gangs seem to focus on providing the gang leadership with ways to avoid extradition to the U.S., improvement of prison conditions within El Salvador, and greater employment opportunities outside prison.
Due to the truce, the Salvadoran government has enjoyed historic low levels in homicide rates since 2019 according to media reports. As a response to the negotiations, the United States government has indicated that two of Bukele's close officials, Osiris Luna, and Carlos Marroquin, are principal brokers of the truce.
In a functional democracy, the idea of implementing a new currency would trigger a broad debate about the benefits and pitfalls of the change. A society should set limits to the adoption and prevent the mishandling of public money. Salvadoran citizens should have the right to rely on an independent judiciary if adopting a cryptocurrency violates the Constitution and the human rights international treaties. Nothing of this can happen in El Salvador.
The only words that matter currently in El Salvador are those spoken directly by Bukele or the statement he authors on Twitter. He has willfully made Salvadoran citizens and hundreds of thousands of Salvadoran immigrants in the United States subservient to the world of Bitcoin instead of the monetary system working on behalf of the betterment of the nation and its people.
In this unfair system, Bukele showers Keiser, Jack Maller and other US Bitcoin fanatics with gifts, at the same time his police and army conduct raids in impoverished neighborhoods in San Salvador. Bitcoin is a political project that thrives in third-world authoritarianism, but some ideologues are made in the US.