Latino voters at high risk for misinformation in midterm elections

But as a new report by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law and First Draft highlights, misinformation can be mitigated. In the state with the nation’s largest Latino population, California, a recent election shows how robust voter education can reduce the risks from election misinformation. California’s 2021 recall election for governor presented numerous new conditions for voters—from the unusual election itself to the challenging ballot format. In Los Angeles County, election officials acted proactively to stem the tide of misinformation by running a wide-ranging education campaign, maintaining an online tip line and telephone support, and monitoring social media for rumors and falsehoods. Officials said that these actions helped fix problems in real time and nip some misinformation in the bud.