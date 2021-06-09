Latino Christian leaders unite around month of action for Covid-19 vaccines

As part of our commitment to the health of our communities, we are calling on all pastors, congregations, parishes, and people of good will to join our national call to help reach this goal. Latinos are an essential part of reaching herd immunity and achieving significant progress against this pandemic. One out of every 4 children born in the United States is Latino and U.S. Latinos are over 60 million strong. But sadly, Latinos are twice as likely to get infected, twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized due to COVID -19.