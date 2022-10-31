Why Latina representation is imperative
At the age of forty-two, my mom went back to school to get her college degree. I remember doing homework with her and my six siblings at the kitchen table before dinner. After raising children and instilling in us the value of education, my mom returned to school to become a bilingual education teacher.
It takes a lot of courage to do something like that — to jump into an opportunity others say you might fail at. But Latinas have that courage – the same courage our mothers and grandmothers had – and it is what makes the Latino community strong across the country.
As we approach Election Day, I am thinking specifically about the courage it takes for a Latina to run for public office – and I am celebrating the strong Latinas we have on the ballot this year.
There are over 62 million people in the United States who are Hispanic. That is 20 percent of the country’s entire population. By 2050 1/3 of the American population will be of Hispanic descent.
With those numbers, we are poised to become a political powerhouse – with Latino and Latina leaders at every level of government. But currently, we are falling short.
This Congress is one of the most diverse in history, including record numbers of African American, Hispanic, and Native American or Native Hawaiian Members.
However, while Hispanics make up 20 percent of the population, we make up less than 10 percent of Congress.
For Latinas specifically, that number is far lower.
Despite making up the second largest group of women in our country’s workforce, Latinas account for about 3 percent of those casting votes in Congress.
Do not get me wrong, things have gotten much better since my heels first hit these halls. But there is so much more we need to do – as a party, as women, and as proud Latinas.
If we want to create a better future for the next generation of Latinas, we need to run for office and fight for the changes we want to see.
This year, I am encouraged to see some powerful Latinas jumping in and running for Congressional seats.
In Colorado, Dr. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician, is running for Congress in what is being called a “Toss-Up.” The district has the highest percentage of Hispanic voters of any district in Colorado, and if Yadira wins, she will be the first Latina to represent Colorado in the House of Representatives.
In Oregon, Andrea Salinas is running to flip Oregon’s new 6th District blue. She is campaigning on some of the biggest issues facing Latinas across the country today – like finally delivering paid family medical leave for all, raising the minimum wage, and expanding access to affordable health care.
Annette Taddeo, who fled from Columbia for the United States when she was seventeen, is running for Congress in Florida. She was the first ever Latina Democrat elected to the State Senate in her state.
And in Texas, Michelle Vallejo is running to keep Texas’ 15th District blue. She is a community advocate and social entrepreneur running to protect the working-class in this critically important South Texas seat.
I stand with these women, and I will stand with Latinas across the country who want to make lives better for our families and for those who will follow in our footsteps.
Latinas are students, lawyers, cooks, janitors, and teachers. We are mothers, daughters, sisters, cousins, nieces, aunts, and grandmothers. Latinas are primary breadwinners and caregivers, no matter whether they are single or married, young or old.
We should be Members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices, governors, mayors, and elected officials at all levels of government, too.
The American Dream has always been our fight. We must take that fight to where decisions are made.
Congresswoman Linda Sanchez is a member of the United States House of Representatives for the California’s 38th District. She is also a member and former president of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.