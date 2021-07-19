Justice for my daughter, Berta Cáceres

My son, Gustavo partnered with organizations like the Association for a More Just Society (ASJ) and Oxfam to make sure the Attorney General’s investigation into Bertita’s murder moved forward. They even coordinated a trip to Washington, D.C. where they met with Congressional representatives including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Their efforts paid off and in 2018 the seven hitmen who worked together to kill Berta were convicted. We were grateful they were behind bars, but we knew they were just hired men. We wanted those who planned the murder to pay.