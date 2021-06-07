President Biden, the clock is ticking

And every bit as urgently, we must legalize the residential status of millions of undocumented Americans, some of whom have been living in the United States for decades. This is a promise that has gone unfulfilled since amnesty was granted under the Reagan administration in 1986, when the Immigration Reform and Control Act legalized the status of most immigrants who had arrived here before 1982. But the excuse for doing nothing is always the same: Republicans say they are unwilling to consider any legalization proposal until the southern border is secure. Yet entirely sealing a shared border that is more than 1,900 miles long and where the U.S. Border Patrol detained more than 178,000 people attempting illegal entry in April alone is almost impossible. Naturally and historically, the border is porous.