This is not what Biden promised

In the end, hunger and fear win out. It is less risky to cross the Mexican border with the United States than to face hunger in Guatemala, violence in Honduras and gangs in El Salvador. And the plans by Mexico and the United States to invest billions in Central America – to deal with the root causes of the migrations – could take years or decades to have any measurable impact. The future is many months of hundreds of thousands of migrants trying to cross the southern U.S. border in any way they can. And officials are just trying to plug holes and put out fires. The Biden immigration policy, so far, has been reactive.