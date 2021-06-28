The tyrant of Managua

Gioconda Belli knows them well. She fought alongside Ortega and Murillo as a member of the Sandinista Front during the revolution. But today she's afraid of them. She's living temporarily in North America and does not want to return to Nicaragua. For now. “I am afraid,” she told me from somewhere on the West Coast of the United States. “I think it would not be prudent. I don't want to wind up in prison. I think they would arrest me at the airport.” Shortly after our interview, the Nicaraguan home of her brother, Humberto Belli, was raided by the dictator's agents.