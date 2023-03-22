We must protect Latino small business growth

Until now, these community lenders only participated in SBA’s flagship loan program under the temporary Community Advantage Pilot Program. While we continue to urge congress to codify the CA program - extending a permanent government guarantee to these lenders will provide certainty and grow this critical source of credit, as it will encourage current and new nonprofit lenders to be added. Currently, CA’s temporary status makes nonprofit lenders hesitant to invest in becoming certified or learning the specifics of the program’s parameters.