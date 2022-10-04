Are Latinos better off today than when Biden took office?

Also, under the previous administration, Latinos faced record levels of unemployment at 18.8%. These unemployment numbers tell part of the story of how badly the pandemic hurt our community. In 2020, only a quarter of Latino workers could do at least part of their job from home; this is the lowest rate of all racial and ethnic groups. The fact that most Latinos could not work from home meant they were at the most significant risk of losing their jobs. This inability to work from home also put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as they had to go to work without proper vaccination.