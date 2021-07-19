After its president was assassinated, Haiti needs international help more than ever

Furthermore, the country’s current Provisional Electoral Council has little credibility to organize elections. Its current members have never been properly sworn in according to Haiti’s constitutional requirements. The Court of Cassation, at the judiciary level, is the other body that would have made it possible to fill this presidential vacancy. However, with the recent death of the president of this court and the dismissal of three judges by Moïse because of their alleged closeness to the opposition, the problem remains.