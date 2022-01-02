Latinos seek to be part of the democratization of Wall St

“You don't have to wait until you have all this crazy money to invest. If you just have a couple of hundred [dollars], maybe you can just buy a share or two shares. It's really not about buying one share. It's about what it does to your mentality. You don't have to just spend that money, you can invest it, and then you can see what happens to that money with time, and then that'll give you more confidence to put a little more next time and so on,” she said