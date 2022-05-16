The new insurance crisis: homeowners hit by rising premiums in 2022

Adding to the usual mix of woes this year is fraud, in the shape of roof replacement schemes that have blossomed over the past few years, costing the industry billions of dollars. Typically, roof contractors will offer repairs or replacements to homeowners telling them it is covered by their property insurer. The contractors ask the homeowner to sign a "Direction to Pay" agreement in which the insurance company directly pays the contractor. However, if the insurance company says the claim is not legitimate and was not caused by a storm – which often happens, the contractor will take the company to court.