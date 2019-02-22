Culture
Roma and the rights of domestic workers
The Oscar-nominated movie, Roma, took the plight of Mexican domestic workers to the big screen. This week on The Real America, Jorge Ramos discusses a new bill that would give them protection in the US.
Univision,22 Feb 2019 – 10:40 AM EST
There are currently more than two million domestic workers in the United States and only eight states protect them.
This week, Jorge Ramos talks with a domestic worker and Alicia Garza about a new bill giving protection to these people across the country.
"This is the moment for domestic workers to leave the house and be seen. And, for that, I am a part of this fight." This week on #RealAmerica.