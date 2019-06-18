Univision News wins three Edward R. Murrow awards for its coverage of immigration and the Nicaragua crisis

Univision News won three prestigious 2019 Edward R. Murrow awards on Tuesday for coverage of U.S. immigration policy and the political crisis in Nicaragua under president Daniel Ortega's Sandinista government.

Named after the legendary American journalist, the Murrow prizes are awarded each year the Radio Television Digital News Association to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

Univision's weekly Facebook Watch show, 'Real America with Jorge Ramos' received an award in the 'Hard news' category for a report by journalist Tim Rogers who traveled to Costa Rica to investigate the crisis of Nicaraguan refugees fleeing repression. There he met with exiled student leaders and documented how rebel groups are organizing an armed resistance against Ortega's forces.

Univision News won in the category of 'Excellence in Video' for a special report about the story of Adayanci Pérez, a six-year-old Guatemalan girl who was separated from her parents for three-and-a-half months after migrating to the United States.

The short video documented the serious mental and emotional consequences that she suffered as a result of the Trump administration's controversial separation of migrant families.