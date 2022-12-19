Premio Lo Nuestro 2023, términos y condiciones votaciones

Although the internet can manage a big volume of votes simultaneously, your own internet (or cell phone) service provider, at certain times, may not be able to manage each single attempt due to the big volume of votes. If you are trying to vote inside the voting window and the system is not processing your attempt, please make sure your pop-up window is activated in your browser’s configuration or mobile device (turn off your pop-up blocker), erase your history/cache, and try again. If this is not the problem, please check your wireless connection and make sure it is working; this is the most common problem at the time of voting. Please be patient and try again.