Nuestra Belleza Latina: ¿Cómo puedo votar y Preguntas Frecuentes?
How do I vote?
There are two (2) ways for you to vote for your favorite contestants competing in a voting episode (“Voting Show”) of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 (the “Show”). You can vote via (1) toll-free telephone voting; and (2) online voting via the web on www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota, as described below.
(1) Toll-Free Telephone Voting: Each contestant up for public vote will be assigned her own contestant toll-free telephone number at the end of each Voting Show. For example, to vote for contestant 1, dial 1-866-976-2501; for contestant 2, dial 1-866-976-2502, and so on. To vote, watch the Show on Univision each week (see local listings for dates and times in your area) and, at the end of the Show, dial the toll-free phone number of the contestant for whom you wish to vote. Toll-free telephone voting is limited to 10 votes per originating phone number per Voting Show.
(2) Online Voting: You may vote online through www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota. For online voting, select the contestant for whom you wish to vote and confirm your vote. You can vote up to ten (10) times in each voting period, and you can vote for one contestant or divide those 10 votes among several contestants that are up for vote. For example: you can place 10 votes for contestant 1 or give 5 votes for contestant 1 and 5 votes for contestant 2. If you vote correctly, you will see a message on your screen thanking you for voting.
Voting procedures are subject to change at the Show producer’s sole discretion and without notice.
Who can vote?
(1) Toll-free Telephone Voting: Anyone calling the toll-free telephone numbers from an area code within the 50 US States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will be able to cast their vote(s) during the valid vote window .
(2) Online Voting: Anyone can vote but only votes generated within the 50 US States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will be counted as online votes.
When can I vote?
(1) Toll-free Telephone Voting: For all Voting Shows, toll-free telephone voting will be open for 24 hours, beginning each Sunday at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET and closing at 7:30 pm PT/ 10:30 pm ET the following Monday. Outside of these times, the toll-free lines will play a busy signal and your call will not count as a vote.
(2) Online Voting: For all Voting Shows, online voting will open beginning at the end of the broadcast of the Show on each coast at 10:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm CT / 10:30 pm PT Sunday evening and will close at 10:30 pm ET / 9:30pm CT / 10:30 PT the following Monday.
Voting procedures are subject to change at the Show producer’s sole discretion without notice.
If you attempt to submit your vote outside of the voting windows above, your vote will not count.
For help with toll-free voting, send an email to info@telescope.tv.
How much does it cost to vote?
(1) Toll-free Telephone Voting: Telephone calls to the Show voting lines are toll-free if you are calling from a landline only. If you use a mobile phone to call, calling plan minutes will be used or deducted according to the terms of your carrier’s calling plan. Please note that if you reach a number which plays out audio other than ‘thanks for voting’, you have misdialed and reached a service not connected with the Show, so you should hang up, check the correct number and dial again.
(2) Online Voting: Online voting at www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota is free except for your standard internet access charges or data charges if you are using a web browser on your mobile device. Please check with your internet and/or data provider(s) as access charges and/or data rates may apply.
Can I vote by using my cell phone?
You can vote via toll-free telephone voting using your cell phone, although airtime and applicable roaming charges may apply. Contact your mobile service provider if you want to know how much you will be charged if calling the toll-free lines.
Más sobre NBL Vota
You can also vote using your cell phone by going to www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota on a mobile browser. Data rates may apply.
I couldn’t get through to the lines or all I get is a busy signal when I call – why?
Although the telephone system is designed to handle large volumes of calls, there may be times (especially just after the Voting Show ends) when the system will not be able to handle every call due to the volume, and you will hear a busy signal or operator fault message. This is beyond the control of the Show and producers. If you are calling during your voting window but can’t get through to cast your vote, be patient and try again, dialing carefully.
If you hear the busy signal, it may be that you are calling outside of the voting window or calling a number that is not up for public vote for that Voting Show. When your voting window closes, lines will switch from a ‘thank you for voting’ message to a busy signal.
If you still can’t get through on the toll-free lines, you can always try another voting method (see the How do I vote? section).
What will I hear if I call the toll-free numbers?
Toll-free telephone voting for each Voting Show begins on a Sunday, at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET and closes at 7:30 pm PT/ 10:30 pm ET the following Monday.
If you call before the voting window opens per time zone, you will hear a busy signal and your vote will not count. During the valid vote window, you will hear a pre-recorded message thanking you for voting. Each contestant up for vote in the Voting Show will have her own number read and/or shown on air. After the voting window closes, no more votes will be accepted and toll-free lines will play out a busy signal. Only the first 10 votes per originating number per Voting Show will count. Votes above the 10-vote limit will NOT count.
Can I vote via the toll-free numbers using a payphone?
No. Votes from payphones will be blocked. To vote for your favorite contestant, use a standard landline telephone or cell phone. Charges may apply when using your cell phone.
Can I block my phone number when calling the toll-free vote lines?
If you block your phone number when calling the toll-free vote lines, your vote may NOT be counted. If you hear the message "you are calling from an invalid number," your vote will NOT count. Either unblock your phone number or use a different method of voting (see the How do I vote? section above).
Can I vote on the Internet?
You sure can! Go to www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota (desktop or mobile) and click on the image or the name for the contestant of your choice. Once you cast all your votes (10), you will see a “Thank you for Voting” message.
How many times can I vote?
See the How do I vote? section above.
I am having trouble voting online at www.nuestrabellezalatina.com/vota – why?
Although the Internet can handle huge volumes of vote submissions simultaneously, there may be times when your local service provider (or wireless carrier if on a mobile device) may not be able to handle every attempt due to the sheer volume. If you are trying to vote during the voting window but it isn’t processing your attempt, check your wireless connection, as that is the most common cause of vote submission issues. Please be patient and try again or you can always vote using another vote method instead.
Can people power dial or unfairly influence the outcome?
Production will have in place weekly monitoring procedures designed to prevent individuals from unfairly influencing the outcome of the voting by generating significant blocks of votes using technical enhancements. The Show producers reserve the right to remove any identified 'power dialing' votes.
How do I find out the results?
The results of the vote will be revealed during the following week’s show, so stay tuned to Nuestra Belleza Latina to see how your vote affected the results.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The Producer reserves the right to disqualify, block, and/or remove any vote that for any reason whatsoever, including without limitation, votes cast using automated software, with multiple email accounts, with multiple identities, and/or via any device or any ploy to vote multiple times, or votes that in any way alter or try to alter the voting process.
You may need to provide your email address as part of the voting process. The email addresses voluntarily submitted by you and by other participants will be stored in a secure server. Your email address shall not be used for any purpose other than to apply the voting rules in connection with the number of votes you can cast and using the email address during the dates in which you participate.
As part of the voting process and in accordance with the voting rules, should you decide to participate then you hereby agree to provide the limited data requested. Voting, of course, is voluntary. However, if you decide not to provide your email address, unfortunately you will not be able to vote.