Despierta América: Encuentro con La Caponera (reglas oficiales)

DESPIERTA AMÉRICA – ENCUENTRO CON LA CAPONERA: UNA EXPERIENCIA VIRTUAL EXCLUSIVA PARA VERDADEROS FANÁTICOS DE LUCERO - REGLAS OFICIALES DEL CONCURSO

NO ES NECESARIA LA COMPRA PARA PARTICIPAR O GANAR. LA COMPRA NO INCREMENTARÁ TUS POSIBILIDADES DE GANAR.

DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA PROMOCIÓN: La promoción D ESPIERTA AMÉRICA – ENCUENTRO CON LA CAPONERA: UNA EXPERIENCIA VIRTUAL EXCLUSIVA PARA VERDADEROS FANÁTICOS DE LUCERO (el "Concurso") comienza el 1 de mayo de 2024 a las 7:00 A.M. hora del este ("EST") y termina el 6 de mayo de 2024 a las 11:00 A.M. EST, pero solo está disponible para ingresar de lunes a viernes durante dicho período (el "Período de Promoción"). Un (1) ganador potencial tendrá su video seleccionado para transmitirse en vivo el 7 de mayo de 2024 y tendrá la oportunidad de conocer virtualmente a Lucero a través de Zoom. La participación en el Concurso no constituye la participación en ninguna otra promoción, concurso o sorteo. Al participar en el Concurso, cada participante acepta incondicionalmente y se compromete a cumplir y acatar estas Reglas Oficiales y las decisiones de The Univision Network Limited Partnership ("Patrocinador"), que serán finales y vinculantes en todos los aspectos.

ELEGIBILIDAD: Solo residentes legales de los Estados Unidos (excluyendo RI, AL y HW) y mayores de 18 años. Los empleados, funcionarios y directores del Patrocinador, y sus propietarios, padres, subsidiarias, afiliadas, distribuidores, minoristas, representantes de ventas, agencias de publicidad y promoción (colectivamente, las "Entidades de Promoción") y cada uno de los familiares inmediatos de los anteriores (cónyuge, padres, hermanos e hijos y cada uno de sus respectivos cónyuges, independientemente de donde residan), y/o aquellos que vivan en el mismo hogar, ya sea relacionado o no, no son elegibles para participar en el Concurso ni para ganar un premio. El Concurso está sujeto a todas las leyes y regulaciones federales, estatales y locales aplicables, y nulo donde esté prohibido por la ley.

CÓMO PARTICIPAR:

Durante el Período de Promoción, sintoniza el programa diario titulado Despierta América en tu afiliada local de Univision ("Despierta América"), en varios momentos durante el programa, Despierta América transmitirá y promocionará la Serie El Gallo de Oro, Temporada 2 diariamente y transmitirá una dirección de correo electrónico designada para los Verdaderos Fanáticos de Lucero de Despierta América ( despiertaamerica@univision.net) para que los participantes envíen su video en el que expresen que son verdaderos fanáticos de Lucero. La presentación del video del participante requerirá que el participante interprete su canción favorita de El Gallo de Oro o se vista con un disfraz inspirado en su personaje favorito de El Gallo de Oro, y su correo electrónico de presentación debe contener información de contacto detallada (nombre completo, dirección de correo electrónico, teléfono y dirección). Se debe proporcionar toda la información solicitada para participar y ser elegible para ganar. Las inscripciones incompletas serán descalificadas. Las inscripciones deben recibirse antes del 6 de mayo de 2024 a las 11:00 A.M. (EST).

Límite de una (1) inscripción por persona por día. Las inscripciones recibidas de cualquier persona en exceso de la limitación indicada serán nulas. Todas las inscripciones se convertirán en propiedad del Patrocinador y no serán devueltas ni reconocidas. Las inscripciones realizadas por cualquier individuo (o cualquier entidad) que no sea el participante cuyo nombre está en el formulario de inscripción, y/o inscripciones originadas en cualquier otro sitio web o dirección de correo electrónico, incluidos, entre otros, los sitios de notificación de suscripción a concursos comerciales y/o servicios de inscripción, se considerarán inválidas y descalificadas para este Concurso. Las inscripciones generadas por guion, mecánica, macro o cualquier otro dispositivo utilizado para automatizar el proceso de inscripción, o por cualquier medio que subvierta el proceso de inscripción, serán nulas.

El reloj de la estación correspondiente será el cronometrador oficial para las inscripciones en línea en este Concurso. En caso de disputa con respecto a las inscripciones recibidas de múltiples usuarios que tengan la misma información, se considerará que el usuario autorizado de la información presentada en el momento de la inscripción es el participante y deberá cumplir con estas Reglas Oficiales. En caso de que una disputa sobre la identidad de la persona que realmente presentó una inscripción no pueda resolverse satisfactoriamente para el Patrocinador, la inscripción afectada se considerará nula. En caso de disputa, las Entidades de Promoción no serán responsables de la información de inscripción incorrecta o inexacta, ya sea causada por los usuarios de Internet o por cualquiera de los equipos o programas asociados o utilizados en el Concurso o por cualquier error técnico o humano que pueda ocurrir en el procesamiento de las inscripciones en el Concurso. Las Entidades de Promoción no asumen responsabilidad ni responsabilidad por ningún error, omisión, interrupción, eliminación, robo o destrucción, o acceso no autorizado, o alteración de inscripciones.

SELECCIÓN Y NOTIFICACIÓN DEL GANADOR: Una vez que finalice el Período de Promoción, todas las inscripciones participantes serán revisadas, un (1) ganador potencial será seleccionado por un panelista de Despierta América, y el video de dicho ganador se transmitirá el 7 de mayo de 2024 durante el programa de Despierta América. El ganador potencial será identificado en Despierta América y/o notificado utilizando la información de contacto proporcionada o recopilada en el momento de la inscripción. El gan

ador potencial deberá estar disponible para conocer virtualmente a Lucero a través de Zoom. El Patrocinador no tendrá responsabilidad por cualquier notificación de ganador que se pierda, intercepte o no se reciba por parte de un ganador potencial por cualquier motivo. Si un ganador potencial no responde dentro de las cuarenta y ocho (48) horas del primer intento de notificación, o si el premio o la notificación del premio se devuelven como no reclamados o no entregables a dicho ganador potencial, dicho ganador potencial perderá su premio y se podrá seleccionar un ganador alternativo. El ganador potencial del premio y su acompañante deberán firmar una Declaración Jurada de Elegibilidad, una Renuncia de Responsabilidad y (cuando imponer tal condición sea legal) una Renuncia de Publicidad (colectivamente, "Documentos de Reclamo de Premios"). Si el ganador no firma y devuelve todos los Documentos de Reclamo de Premios dentro de los cinco (5) días posteriores a la notificación del premio (o un tiempo más corto si es requerido por las exigencias del Patrocinador), el ganador potencial puede ser descalificado y se puede seleccionar un ganador alternativo. Si se determina que un ganador potencial del premio es inelegible, o si no ha cumplido con estas Reglas Oficiales o rechaza el premio por cualquier motivo antes de la adjudicación, dicho ganador potencial será descalificado y se puede seleccionar un ganador alternativo del premio. El Patrocinador, a su entera discreción, puede intentar comunicarse con hasta tres (3) ganadores potenciales de un premio de acuerdo con el procedimiento anterior, después de lo cual el premio en cuestión puede no otorgarse si no se reclama.

PREMIOS

Un (1) ganador potencial ganará la oportunidad de conocer virtualmente a Lucero a través de Zoom.

El Valor Aproximado Total ("VAT") de todos los premios es de $0.00. No se permitirá ningún alternativa en efectivo, sustituciones de premios, transferencias o asignaciones, excepto que el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de sustituir un premio (o parte del mismo) por otro de valor comparable o mayor. El VAT de cualquier premio está sujeto a fluctuaciones de precio en el mercado de consumo basadas, entre otras cosas, en cualquier brecha en el tiempo entre la fecha en que se estima el VAT para los fines de estas Reglas Oficiales y la fecha en que se otorga o se redime el premio. Si el valor minorista real del premio difiere del VAT indicado aquí, el ganador del premio no tendrá derecho a un cheque, efectivo u otra forma de pago por la diferencia de precio.

El ganador del premio no recibirá efectivo ni ninguna otra forma de compensación si el valor real del premio es menor que el VAT del premio en estas Reglas Oficiales. En caso de que el ganador y/o su acompañante se involucren en comportamientos que (según determine el Patrocinador a su entera y absoluta discreción) sean desagradables o amenazantes, ilegales o que tengan la intención de molestar, abusar, amenazar o acosar a cualquier otra persona, el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de terminar premio o experiencia aplicable anticipadamente, en su totalidad o en parte, y enviar al ganador y/o a sus acompañantes a casa sin una compensación adicional. Cada ganador y acompañante debe cumplir con todas las normas y regulaciones del lugar. El incumplimiento de lo anterior puede resultar en la pérdida de ese elemento del premio.

Nota: Cada ganador y su(s) acompañante(s) renuncian irrevocablemente a todos los reclamos contra las Entidades de Promoción y acuerdan que las Entidades de Promoción no tendrán responsabilidad o responsabilidad por ningún reclamo que surja en conexión con la participación en este Concurso, los premios otorgados, lesiones personales o muerte incorrecta, un potencial riesgo aumentado de exposición a enfermedades contagiosas, virus, bacterias o enfermedades (incluido, entre otros, COVID-19) y sus causas, y enfermedad que surja como resultado del ganador participando en el Concurso y actividades relacionadas, donde sea, cuando sea o como sea que ocurran. Cada ganador comprende plenamente que (a) el nuevo coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 y cualquier enfermedad resultante (junto con cualquier mutación, adaptación o variación del mismo, "COVID-19") es extremadamente contagioso y existe un riesgo inherente de exposición a COVID-19 en cualquier lugar donde las personas estén o hayan estado presentes; (b) no se pueden eliminar el riesgo de exposición a COVID-19 ninguna precaución, incluidos los protocolos que se implementarán de vez en cuando por cualquier/todos los proveedores de viajes o aquellos que proporcionen alojamiento, (c) mientras que las personas de todas las edades y condiciones de salud han sido afectadas negativamente por COVID-19, ciertas personas han sido identificadas por las autoridades de salud pública como teniendo un mayor riesgo en función de la edad y/o de las condiciones médicas subyacentes; y (d) la exposición a COVID-19 puede resultar en estar sujeto a requisitos de cuarentena, enfermedad, discapacidad, otros efectos de salud a corto y largo plazo, y/o muerte, independientemente de la edad o condición de salud.

CONDICIONES GENERALES DEL PREMIO: No se permitirán alternativas en efectivo, sustituciones de premios, asignaciones o transferencias, excepto que el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de sustituir los premios (o parte de los mismos) de valor comparable si un premio listado no está disponible por cualquier motivo. Los premios se entregarán solo a una dirección en los Estados Unidos de América. El ganador del premio será el único responsable de todos los impuestos federales, estatales y/o locales aplicables, si los hubiera, y las consecuencias fiscales relacionadas con los mismos, y por cualquier otra tarifa o costo asociado con la aceptación y uso del premio. Todos los detalles del premio están a entera discreción del Patrocinador.

El Patrocinador no ofrece garantías, y por la presente renuncia a todas y cada una de las garantías, expresas o implícitas, en relación con cualquier premio proporcionado por terceros en conexión con el Concurso. SIN LIMITAR LA GENERALIDAD DE LO ANTERIOR, TALES PREMIOS SE PROPORCIONAN "TAL CUAL" SIN GARANTÍA DE NINGÚN TIPO, YA SEA EXPRESA O IMPLÍCITA, Y EL PATROCINADOR POR LA PRESENTE RENUNCIA A TODAS LAS GARANTÍAS, INCLUYENDO PERO NO LIMITADO A, LAS GARANTÍAS IMPLÍCITAS DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN, IDONEIDAD PARA UN PROPÓSITO PARTICULAR Y/O NO INFRACCIÓN.

RENUNCIA GENERAL DE RESPONSABILIDAD/FUERZA MAYOR: La presentación de una inscripción en el Concurso o la aceptación de un premio constituye [a] el permiso de tal participante o ganador del premio para que los Patrocinadores utilicen su nombre, fotografía, semejanza, voz, información biográfica, declaraciones relacionadas con este Concurso y dirección (ciudad y estado) con fines publicitarios y/o de publicidad en todo el mundo y en todas las formas de medios conocidos ahora o desarrollados en el futuro, en perpetuidad, sin necesidad de notificación adicional o compensación para, o permiso de, dicho ganador y/o cualquier tercero. Los participantes acuerdan que las Entidades de Promoción: (A) no serán responsables ni tendrán responsabilidad por, y por la presente renuncian, descargan y mantienen indemnes de, cualquier y toda responsabilidad, costo, lesiones, pérdidas o daños de cualquier tipo, incluyendo, sin limitación, muerte y lesiones corporales o daños a la propiedad, debido en todo o en parte, directa o indirectamente, a la participación en el Concurso o cualquier actividad relacionada con el Concurso, o de la aceptación, recepción, posesión y/o uso o mal uso de cualquier premio (o cualquier viaje/actividad relacionada con el mismo)], y (B) no han hecho ninguna garantía, representación o garantía expresa o implícita, de hecho o en derecho, con respecto a cualquier premio, incluyendo, sin limitación, la calidad o idoneidad del premio para un propósito particular. El Patrocinador no asume ninguna responsabilidad por ningún daño al sistema informático de un participante o de cualquier otra persona o teléfono inalámbrico que sea ocasionado por participar en el Concurso, o por cualquier sistema informático, línea telefónica, hardware, software o mal funcionamiento del programa, u otros errores, fallos, transmisiones de computadora retrasadas o conexiones de red que sean humanas o técnicas en la naturaleza. Sin limitar la generalidad de lo anterior, el Patrocinador no es responsable de inscripciones incompletas, ilegibles, mal dirigidas, tardías, perdidas, dañadas, robadas o garabateadas o notificaciones de premios; o por redes, servidores, satélites, proveedores de servicios de Internet, sitios web u otras conexiones perdidas, interrumpidas, inaccesibles o no disponibles; o por comunicaciones erróneas, fallidas, confusas, retrasadas o mal dirigidas por computadora, teléfono o cable; o por cualquier mal funcionamiento técnico, fallos, dificultades u otros errores de cualquier tipo o naturaleza; o por la captura incorrecta o inexacta de información, o la falta de captura de cualquier información. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho, a su entera discreción, de descalificar a cualquier individuo que se descubra que está manipulando el proceso de inscripción o la operación del Concurso, que está actuando en violación de estas Reglas Oficiales, o que está actuando de manera antideportiva o disruptiva, o con la intención de perturbar o socavar la operación legítima del Concurso, o molestar, abusar, amenazar o acosar a cualquier otra persona. CUALQUIER INTENTO DE UN INDIVIDUO, YA SEA O NO UN PARTICIPANTE, DE DAÑAR, DESTRUIR, MANIPULAR O INTERFERIR CON LA OPERACIÓN DEL CONCURSO ES UNA VIOLACIÓN DE LAS LEYES CRIMINALES Y CIVILES Y EL PATROCINADOR SE RESERVA EL DERECHO DE BUSCAR DAÑOS Y PROCEDER CON TODOS LOS REMEDIOS CONTRA DICHO INDIVIDUO EN LA MEDIDA MÁXIMA PERMITIDA POR LA LEY. No se aceptarán inscripciones ilegibles, incompletas, falsificadas, generadas por software u otros métodos que subviertan el proceso de inscripción. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de modificar, extender, suspender o terminar el Concurso si determina, a su entera discreción, que el Concurso está técnicamente afectado o corrupto o que el fraude o problemas técnicos, fallas o mal funcionamiento u otras causas han destruido o socavado gravemente o en cierto grado la integridad, administración, seguridad, juego adecuado y/o factibilidad del Concurso como se contempla en este documento. En caso de que el Patrocinador se vea impedido de otorgar o entregar un premio debido a cualquier acto de Dios, incendio, inundación, tormenta u otro evento similar fuera del control del Patrocinador, el Patrocinador no será responsable de dicha incapacidad de otorgar o entregar un premio, ni será responsable de cualquier acto, omisión, evento o circunstancia más allá del control razonable del Patrocinador que impida la capacidad del Patrocinador para otorgar o entregar un premio.

DISPUTAS: Excepto donde lo prohíba la ley, al participar en el Concurso, cada participante acuerda que: (1) cualquier y toda disputa, reclamación y/o causa de acción que surja o esté relacionada con este Concurso, o cualquier premio otorgado, será resuelta individualmente, sin recurrir a cualquier forma de acción de clase; (2) cualquier y toda disputa, reclamación y/o causa de acción será resuelta de manera exclusiva en el condado de Miami-Dade, Florida; (3) cualquier y toda solicitud de arbitraje deberá presentarse individualmente por el participante interesado, y no en ninguna acción de clase ni en nombre de ningún grupo de personas; (4) no se concederán daños punitivos ni otro daño incidental, indirecto o especial de ningún tipo; y (5) el participante será responsable de todos los impuestos federales, estatales y locales aplicables, si los hubiera, y las consecuencias fiscales relacionadas con ellos, y por cualquier otra tarifa o costo asociado con la aceptación y uso del premio. Las Reglas Oficiales y la interpretación de sus términos serán gobernadas por la ley del Estado de Florida, sin dar efecto a ningún principio de conflicto de leyes (ya sean del Estado de Florida o de cualquier otra jurisdicción), que podría causar la aplicación de la ley de cualquier otra jurisdicción aparte del Estado de Florida.

REGLAS OFICIALES DEL CONCURSO Y LISTA DE GANADORES: Para recibir una copia de las Reglas Oficiales del Concurso o de la lista de ganadores (disponible después de que finalice el Concurso), envía una solicitud por escrito con tu dirección completa a: Despierta América – Encuentro con La Caponera: Una experiencia virtual exclusiva para verdaderos fanáticos de Lucero – Reglas Oficiales del Concurso/Ganador (especificar el Premio), c/o The Univision Network Limited Partnership, 6205 Blue Lagoon Drive, Suite 400, Miami, Florida 33126. Las Reglas Oficiales del Concurso y la lista de ganadores (cuando estén completas) se publicarán en el Sitio Web de Despierta América durante un período de al menos sesenta (60) días.

SPONSOR: The Univision Network Limited Partnership, 6205 Blue Lagoon Drive, Suite 400, Miami, Florida 33126.

DESPIERTA AMERICA – MEET LA CAPONERA: AN EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE FOR TRUE LUCERO FANS - CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The DESPIERTA AMERICA – MEET LA CAPONERA: AN EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE FOR TRUE LUCERO FANS promotion (the “ Contest”) entry begins on May 1, 2024 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (“ EST”) and ends May 6, 2024 at 11:00 A.M EST, but is only available for entry Monday through Friday of such period (the “ Promotion Period”). One (1) potential winner will have their video selected to air live on May 7, 2024, and have the opportunity to virtually meet Lucero via Zoom. Entry in the Contest does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. By participating in the Contest, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of The Univision Network Limited Partnership (“ Sponsor”), which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: Only legal residents of the United States (excluding RI, AL and HW) and age of 18 and older. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, and their owners, parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “ Promotion Entities”) and each of the foregoing’s immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings and children and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or those living in the same household, whether or not related, are ineligible to enter the Contest or win a prize. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations, and void where prohibited by law.

HOW TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, tune into the daily show entitled Despierta America on your local Univision affiliate (“ Despierta America”), at various times during the program, Despierta America will broadcast and promote El Gallo de Oro Series, Season 2 daily and broadcast a designated Lucero’s True Fans email address ( despiertaamerica@univision.net) for entrants to submit their video in which expresses they are a true Lucero fan. The entrant’s video submission will require entrant to perform their favorite El Gallo de Oro song or dress in their favorite El Gallo de Oro character inspired costume, and their submission email must contain detailed contact information (full name, email address, telephone, and address). All requested information must be provided to enter and to be eligible to win. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries must be received by May 6, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (EST).



Limit one (1) entry per person per day. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries shall become the Sponsors property and will not be returned or acknowledged. Entries made by any individual (or any entity) other than the entrant whose name is on the entry form, and/or entries originating at any other web site or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial Contest subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Contest. Entries generated by script, mechanical, macro or any other device used to automate the entry process, or by any means that subvert the entry process are void.

The applicable station’s clock will be the official time keeper for online entries in this Contest. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same information, the authorized user of the information submitted the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed void. In the event of a dispute, the Promotion Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Contest. The Promotion Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Once Promotion Period ends, all participating entries will be reviewed, one (1) potential winner will be selected by a Despierta America panelist, and such winner’s video will air May 7, 2024 during the Despierta America program. The potential prize winner will be identified on Despierta America and/or notified using contact information provided or collected at the time of entry. Potential winner will need to be available to virtually meet Lucero via Zoom. Sponsors shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential winner for any reason. If a potential winner does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, or if prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit his or her prize and an alternate winner may be selected. Potential prize winner and their guest will each be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “ Prize Claim Documents”). If winner fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within five (5) days of prize notification (or a shorter time if required by Sponsor exigencies), potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential prize winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prize winner will be disqualified and an alternate prize winner may be selected. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed.

PRIZES

One (1) potential winner will win the opportunity to virtually meet Lucero via Zoom.

The total Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV”) of all prizes is $0.00. No cash alternative, prize substitutions, transfers or assignments will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. If the actual retail value of prize differs from the ARV stated herein, the prize winner will not be entitled to a check, cash or other form of payment for the price difference.

Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual value of prize is less than the prize ARV in these Official Rules. In the event winner and/or his/her guest engages in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send winner and/or his or her companions home with no further compensation. Each winner and guest must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of that element of the prize.

Note: Each winner and his/her guest(s) irrevocably waives all claims against the Promotion Entities and agrees that the Promotion Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of the winner participating in the Contest and related activities, wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. Each winner fully understands that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, “COVID-19”) is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including the protocols that will be implemented from time to time by any/all travel providers or those providing accommodations, can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: No cash alternative, prize substitutions, assignments or transfers will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prizes (or portion thereof) of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for any reason. Prizes will be delivered only to an address in the United States of America. Prize winner shall be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, if any, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with prize acceptance and use. All prize details are at Sponsors sole discretion.

Sponsors makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished by third parties in connection with the Contest. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT .

GENERAL LIABILITY RELEASE/FORCE MAJEURE: Submission of an entry into the Contest or acceptance of a prize constitutes [a] such entrant or prize winner’s permission for Sponsors to use his/her name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements related to this Contest and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further notification or compensation to, or permission of, such winner and/or any third party. Entrants agree that the Promotion Entities: (A) shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released, discharged and held harmless from, any and all liability, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury or property damage, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Contest or any Contest-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of any prize (or any travel/activity related thereto)], and (B) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer system or wireless phone which is occasioned by participating in the Contest, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or garbled entries or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. No illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated entries, or entries produced or submitted by any means which subvert the entry process will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Contest if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Contest is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Contest as contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Contest as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “ Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Contest. If the Contest is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select potential winner(s) in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in any such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal court located in Miami, Florida. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Florida or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Texas. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest should be directed to the Sponsor.

ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Except as contemplated in these Official Rules, personal information collected in connection with this Contest will be used in accordance with the privacy policy found at www.univision.com/global/politica-de-privacidad.

WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: For a Winner List (available after May 8, 2024) and/or a copy of these Official Rules, send a hand-printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Despierta America c/o The Univision Network Limited Partnership, Meet La Caponera: An Exclusive Virtual Experience For True Lucero Fans , 8551 NW 30th Terrace, Miami, FL 33122, specifying “Winner List” or “Official Rules”. Requests must be received within sixty (60) days following the end of the Contest. Vermont residents may omit return postage on rules requests. The English language version of these Official Rules controls. Copies of these Official Rules provided in any other language are for convenience only.