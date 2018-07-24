Bad Bunny let a Spanish nail salon have it after refusing service

Bad Bunny has over 12 million followers on his Instagram account and we all know that social media is a powerful tool. The post has been deleted, but you know that we have our ways of finding things on the internet after they're deleted.

The post that the "Krippy Kush" hitmaker had said "I wanted to share with you guts that I'm in Spain enjoying my tour and that I went to this stinking place because I wanted to do my nails (a manicure and polish). They told me no because I am a man, hahaha. I really don't know what to think, it's such a lamentable situation. What year is it anyway, 1960? What is this called? You guys tell me."

The post had racked up about 182,885 likes along with his friends J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Wisin, and Jencarlos Canela. People have their opinion posted up in the comments. We figure after getting negative backlash, this is why we can no longer see the original post.