Registrado en video el asesinato de un adolescente a cuchilladas y machetazos

WANTED: Help us ID the males in this video in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old male which occurred on E.183St in the #Bronx at 11:40pm on Wednesday, June 20. ☎️ #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/z2SXzhNS1Z

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 22 de junio de 2018