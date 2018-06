Altas temperaturas y humedad: una ola de calor que promete llegar hasta 105°F en Nueva York

Hot and humid weather is on the way for the weekend into the beginning of next week. Sunday looks like the hottest day, with heat index values rising to 100-105° from NYC north and west. For more information about staying safe in hot weather, go to https://t.co/4MXvkwA7Xo. pic.twitter.com/AESwLLXtU2

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 28, 2018