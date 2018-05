Por qué produjo tanta indignación el vestido tradicional chino que eligió esta joven para su graduación

I’m Asian & I think u look great in the dress! Hope u had a great prom! 🙏🏼 has been used to make fun of Asians when done from a non-Asian in the past. I’ll assume the 🙏🏼 was not intended to be racist but just understand it can be seen that way & I hope u learned from this 😄

— 🎄David Choi🎄 (@DavidChoiMusic) 30 de abril de 2018