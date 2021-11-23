Univision's news and information analysis are now available on Uforia's podcasts
So that you are always well informed, wherever you are and whenever you can, Univision's leading news programs are now available in podcast format, on the Uforia app, and on the top audio playback platforms.
On International Podcast Day, we invite you to listen, follow and share them.
Noticiero Univision, the most-watched and trusted newscast on U.S. Hispanic television, hosted by Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón, is now audio, with new episodes Monday through Friday.
You will also find the Edición Nocturna, hosted by Patricia Janiot. Listen to her at the time of your choice, and end the day well informed about the most important events of interest to the Hispanic community.
You can also catch up on the day's events with the Digital Edition of Noticiero Univision. Hosted by Carolina Sarassa and Borja Voces from the newsroom in an informal setting, the podcast with everything you need to stay up to date is now available to listen to whenever and wherever you want. It has episodes from Monday to Friday, and you can listen to them here.
If you are short on time but need a quick update with the most important information, the En un minuto podcast is ideal for you. On the other hand, if you want one that covers news, sports, and entertainment, listen to Buenos Días América with Andreína Gandica and Juan Carlos Aguiar. The U News podcast also covers all the most important events of the day, narrated in English. It is available Monday through Friday.
The evening newscasts of 34 Los Ángeles, Univision 45 Houston, Univision 23 Dallas, Univision 41 Nueva York , Univision 23 Miami, and Univision Chicago also have their podcasts so that each community can be informed promptly of the news, events, and facts that marked the day in each location. This list of regional newscasts is joined by the A Primera Hora Los Angeles podcast, with the first hour agenda for the city. You can also enjoy the California Digital Edition in a podcast.
Análisis para comprender mejor los hechos
Contrapoder, the program in which Jorge Ramos conducts interviews with personalities from different areas of national and international events, and directs the conversations towards the most controversial and relevant topics of the moment, is also available in podcast format. It has new episodes every week.
Journalist Leon Krauze presents the Epicentro podcast every Tuesday with a very personal and intimate analysis of politics, immigration, education, economics, and other topics of interest for the inhabitants of the United States and the entire region.
You can also listen to the podcast version of Real America, hosted by Jorge Ramos. The weekly program, which has been recognized with two Edward R. Murrow Awards and three Emmy Awards nominations, presents -in English- topics, and interviews that are not always present in the traditional media. These are stories of immigrants that make America real.