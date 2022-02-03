The return of Ingrid Betancourt; the first woman president of Colombia?

“I am very tired,” Ingrid told me from Paris shortly after she was rescued in July of 2008 during the daring Operacion Jaque as Uribe served his second presidential term. The only thing she wanted at the time was to spend more time with her children, Lorenzo and Melanie. “I've slept very little these days,” she told me in that interview, looking clearly exhausted. But she wanted to talk about the children, despite the enormous fatigue that made it difficult for her to speak in complete sentences. “And when they are sleeping next to me,” she told me, “and I see them sleeping, and I see in their faces what's left of their being children – they are not children any more, they are adults – that is very beautiful.”