Falleció Sarah Obama, la "abuelita" del expresidente Barack Obama

Kisumu, KENYA: US senator of Kenyan descent Barrack Obama greets his grandmother Sarah Obama at their rural home in Siaya, Kisumu, 365km western of the capital 26 August 2006 during his first visit in 14 years. Thousands of singing and dancing villagers thronged the dusty streets of rural, western Kenya to greet US Senator Barack Obama as he visited his father's birthplace. AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images