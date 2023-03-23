Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Chromosome 5, or SMN1, is the gene that creates the protein that keeps the lower motor neurons healthy. However, a mutation to this gene causes SMA to develop. A decrease in the SMN1 protein causes the lower motor neurons to lose strength and decrease muscle activation or movement, primarily affecting the trunk, arms, and legs most severely. At the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT), children with SMA receive state-of-the-art rehabilitation services. With a generous contribution, you can help make a difference in the lives of many of our kids. Please consider donating today by clicking here.