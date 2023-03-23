null: nullpx
SHOP
EN VIVO
Logo image
Salud

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Publicado 23 Mar 2023 – 10:16 AM EDT | Actualizado 23 Mar 2023 – 10:28 AM EDT
Comparte
Default image alt

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a genetic, progressive disease that attacks and destroys lower motor neurons or nerve cells that travel from the brain to the muscles. Lower motor neurons are the neurons that control breathing, crawling, walking, and swallowing, as well as head and neck strength. Once SMA attacks the lower motor neurons, the ability to control muscle movement is lost.

Five types of SMA:

  • Type 0: appears as decreased fetal movement before birth; very rare and very severe
  • Type 1: appears at birth or shortly after that; common and severe

Más sobre Salud

¿Qué es la atrofia muscular espinal?
UNIVISION CONTIGO

¿Qué es la atrofia muscular espinal?

1 min de lectura
Osteogénesis Imperfecta: Lo que significa para los niños y sus familias
UNIVISION CONTIGO

Osteogénesis Imperfecta: Lo que significa para los niños y sus familias

4 min de lectura
Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): What It Means for Children and Their Families
UNIVISION CONTIGO

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): What It Means for Children and Their Families

3 min de lectura
La parálisis cerebral y cómo afecta a los niños
UNIVISION CONTIGO

La parálisis cerebral y cómo afecta a los niños

3 min de lectura
  • Type 2: appears between 6 and 12 months of age; common
  • Type 3: develops between ages 2 and 17 years; common
  • Type 4: occurs mainly in adults between 30-50 years of age; very rare

Chromosome 5, or SMN1, is the gene that creates the protein that keeps the lower motor neurons healthy. However, a mutation to this gene causes SMA to develop. A decrease in the SMN1 protein causes the lower motor neurons to lose strength and decrease muscle activation or movement, primarily affecting the trunk, arms, and legs most severely. At the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT), children with SMA receive state-of-the-art rehabilitation services. With a generous contribution, you can help make a difference in the lives of many of our kids. Please consider donating today by clicking here.


Comparte
RELACIONADOS:SaludTeleton USA

Más contenido de tu interés