Multiple Sclerosis: From diagnosis to recovery

After rehab, in which I relearned to brush my teeth, use silverware and get in the car, among other basic skills, I talked the doctors into letting me go home. It was Christmas Eve. I decorated the worst Christmas tree of my life, made a lasagna with one hand and sent my husband out to buy gifts for my three boys. Breaking down crying wasn’t an option. My children needed me, no matter how much pain I felt. I decided that life must go on.

I set out to learn all I could about the disease. Soon, I checked out the National Multiple Sclerosis Society resources online, called them and asked about starting a support group. I formed the Puertorriqueños Unidos por la Esclerosis Múltiple, a virtual group of about 20 members that meets every other Thursday.