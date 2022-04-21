null: nullpx
Sebastián Yatra auditions to be Mariah Angeliq's new man in 'Si Me La Haces'

The Colombian singer releases his new single featuring from his album ‘DHARMA.’ He’s also been announced as part of the lineup for Uforia’s ‘Amor A La Música’ concert in Miami.
Publicado 21 Abr 2022 – 11:27 AM EDT | Actualizado 21 Abr 2022 – 11:30 AM EDT
Sebastian Yatra is applying for a new job. In his latest music video clip, featuring the versatile Puerto Rican reggaeton star, Lenny Tavarez, Yatra is seen applying to be the next ‘novio’ of the ‘smokeshow’ that is Mariah Angeliq. Who could blame him? But he’s got some competition in the form of Lenny Tavarez, himself fresh off his collab with Anitta in ‘QUE VAMO’ HACER?’

The music video for ‘Si Me La Haces’ was directed by Daniel Duran, a prominent director in the Latin music scene, who’s worked with everyone from Ozuna to Maluma to Reik to you-name-it. The three singers (Yatra, Mariah, and Tavarez) offer up a playful back and forth, and the narrative of the music video sees the fellas competing for the affections of this lovely Cuban-Puerto Rican #bossgirl. They fill out job applications, and submit themselves to a series of tests, meant to gauge their worthiness. In the end, neither one gets the elusive Mariah, and they end up on the streets, wondering how they got there, which might sum up the fate of a lot of our relationships.

Sebastian Yatra is off to a great start in 2022. He was recently announced to perform at Uforia’s ‘Amor A La Música’ concert in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. The event will feature other top artists, like Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, Victor Manuelle, Carlos Vives, Silvestre Dangond, and Luis Figueroa. Get those tickets, because they will be GONE soon!


And who can forget Yatra's performance at this year’s Oscar’s? Will Smith’s slap aside, it was clearly one of the most memorable moments of the award show. On top of that, his latest album ‘DHARMA’ continues to rack up streams, including his bilingual collab with John Legend on ‘Tacones Rojos.’


