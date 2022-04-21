Sebastián Yatra auditions to be Mariah Angeliq's new man in 'Si Me La Haces'

The music video for ‘Si Me La Haces’ was directed by Daniel Duran, a prominent director in the Latin music scene, who’s worked with everyone from Ozuna to Maluma to Reik to you-name-it. The three singers (Yatra, Mariah, and Tavarez) offer up a playful back and forth, and the narrative of the music video sees the fellas competing for the affections of this lovely Cuban-Puerto Rican #bossgirl. They fill out job applications, and submit themselves to a series of tests, meant to gauge their worthiness. In the end, neither one gets the elusive Mariah, and they end up on the streets, wondering how they got there, which might sum up the fate of a lot of our relationships.