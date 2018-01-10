publicidad
Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de California

Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de California

La fuerte tormenta invernal cayó sobre Las laderas expuestas luego de quemarse a finales de 2017. La cantidad récord de lluvia hizo que el lodo y los escombros fluyeran a través de los vecindarios y sobre una carretera clave del sur del estado.


Deslice el cursor sobre las imágenes para comparar las fotografías.

Por:
David Maris (Univision),
Juanje Gómez (Univision)
Hotel Montecito Inn, Montecito, California
Reuters / Google Maps
Autopista 101, cerca de la salida a la calle San Ysidro
Ap / Google Maps
Una de las salidas del estacionamiento del hotel Montecito inn
Ap / Google Maps
Autopista 101, cerca de la salida a la calle San Ysidro
Getty Images / Google Maps
La Vuelta Rd, Montecito, California.
Getty Images / Google Maps
Hotel Montecito Inn, Montecito, California
Reuters / Google Maps

En fotos: Poderosa tormenta en California provoca deslaves en zonas afectadas por los incendios
Una roca en medio de la carretera que se desprendi&oacute; de una ladera...
Una roca en medio de la carretera que se desprendió de una ladera en Montecito. Foto: AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker | Univision
Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de C...
Bomberos trasladan a una mujer que fue rescatada de una vivienda que colapsó luego del deslizamiento de tierra en Montecito, California. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Tormentas en el sur de California
Equipos de rescate y las autoridades en el sur de California continúan ayudando a los residentes afectados por la primera tormenta invernal en la región. Las lluvias iniciaron su paso este lunes y se anticipa que las precipitaciones seguirán hasta el miércoles. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP | Univision
Tormentas en el sur de California
Órdenes de evacuación fueron emitidas para varias zonas en los condados de Santa Bárbara y Ventura, ambos recientemente impactados por el incendio Thomas, el fuego más grande en la historia de California. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP | Univision
Tormentas en el sur de California
Las fuertes lluvias causaron deslaves e inundaciones a lo largo de la región y según los más recientes datos, se han reportado 13 fallecidos. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP | Univision
Tormentas en el sur de California
Las autoridades además han indicado que la tormenta provocó estragos en la autopista 101, la cual tuve que ser cerrada temporalmente debido a las inundaciones y los escombros en los carriles. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP | Univision
Tormentas en el sur de California
Operativos de rescate y búsqueda continuaban en marcha en los condados impactados por la tormenta. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP | Univision
Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de C...
Personal de emergencia evacúa a los residentes y sus mascotas por las inundaciones luego del deslave en Montecito, California. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de C...
Un hombre fue rescatado del lodo en una de las áreas más afectadas por la tormenta invernal que azota el sur de California. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de C...
Las autoridades aseguran que han rescatado a unas 50 personas por tierra y aire. Foto: Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via Reuters | Univision
Tormentas en California
Un carro quedó enredado bajo los escombros de un árbol en la zona de Montecito, California. Foto: Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS | Univision
Tormentas en California
Jeff Gallup, residente de Carpinteria, California, carga su bicicleta mientras navega sobre el lodo que dejó la lluvia. Foto: AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker | Univision
Tormentas en California
Un pequeño letrero con un mensaje de agradecimiento a los bomberos permanece en el portón de esta casa en Carpinteria. Foto: AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker | Univision
Tormentas en California
Los residentes de Carpinteria aún se recuperan de los estragos dejados por los incendios forestales este invierno y ahora deberán afrontar los efectos de las tormentas Foto: AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker | Univision
Tormentas en California
Las autoridades en el sur de California habían advertido sobre los peligros de deslaves en las regiones impactadas por los incendios forestales. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS | Univision
Tormentas en California
Un perro, miembro de un equipo de búsqueda y rescate, revisa una casa en la ciudad de Montecito. Foto: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS | Univision
Tormentas en California
Labores de limpieza en el condado de Ventura, donde también se reportaron estragos por las lluvias. Foto: REUTERS/Monica Almeida | Univision
Tormentas en California
Equipos siguen retirando escombros de las carreteras, los hogares y otros sitios en el sur de California. Foto: REUTERS/Monica Almeida | Univision
Tormentas en California
Calles en la zona de Sun Valley quedaron inundadas de lodo. Foto: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson | Univision
Tormentas en California
Bomberos retiran escombros y lodo de las calles. Foto: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson | Univision
Tormentas en California
Equipos de maquinaria pesada fueron movilizados para reparar las calles inundadas en el sur de California. Foto: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson | Univision
Tormentas en California
Así quedó el Montecito Inn tras el paso de las fuertes lluvias. Foto: Daniel Dreifuss via AP | Univision
Tormentas en California
Residentes observan los estragos que dejó la primera tormenta invernal en el sur de California. Foto: Daniel Dreifuss via AP | Univision
