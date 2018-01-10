Fotografías interactivas: Antes y después de los deslaves en el sur de California

Hotel Montecito Inn, Montecito, California
Downtown Houston seen from I-45, approaching the city from the southeast
Autopista 101, cerca de la salida a la calle San Ysidro
Downtown Houston
Una de las salidas del estacionamiento del hotel Montecito inn
Downtown Houston from State Highway 288, approaching the city from the southeast
Autopista 101, cerca de la salida a la calle San Ysidro
Tidwell Rd, northeast of Houston
La Vuelta Rd, Montecito, California.
State Highway 610, southeast of Houston
Hotel Montecito Inn, Montecito, California
Downtown Houston from State Highway 69, approaching the city from the north
Vea tambien: