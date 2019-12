Sujetos asaltan a un niño de 11 años para quitarle su celular a plena luz del día en El Bronx

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 12/3/19 at 3:20 PM, these two individuals robbed an 11 y.o. child of his cell phone on East 189 Street in the @NYPD48Pct. Know them? Call us. #800577TIPS. You may be eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,500! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/KaMzNuqLBI

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 6, 2019