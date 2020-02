Resultados de segundo paciente investigado por coronavirus en NYC dan negativos

More good news tonight, NYC: The 2nd person under investigation was found NOT to have the 2019 novel #coronavirus.

We’re still waiting on results for the other three people under investigation. Check our website every weekday at 10:30 a.m. for updates: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/pb7D6fDJ14

— nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) February 5, 2020