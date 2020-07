Nueva Jersey anuncia 15 millones de dólares adicionales para la recuperación de pequeñas empresas

Strong and resilient small businesses mean a strong and resilient New Jersey.

We're directing an additional $15 million in CARES Act funding to the @NewJerseyEDA’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, supporting small businesses across NJ.https://t.co/1SvnHmGNZP pic.twitter.com/iaWN5tTb8f

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 28, 2020