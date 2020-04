Muere por coronavirus la bebé de 5 meses de un bombero de Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

Hello all, One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child. It is with extreme sorrow to announce the passing of Jay-Natalie La Santa (5 months) daughter of our newest member to the Department and to the FDNY Hispanic Society family, Jerel and Lindsey La Santa. Called "Warrior princess" a title given to her by her Father Jerel, for her fighting spirit against the horrible covid-19 Virus. Rest in peace little one, God bless you. Please keep the La Santa family close in prayer and for peace during this difficult of times. Below, a GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with Jay-Natalie medical expenses. Jose A Prosper President FDNY Hispanic Society Share or donate to this GoFundMe, https://gf.me/u/xyggpn