Los casos de sarampión en Nueva York ya casi suman 400, incluyendo dos mujeres embarazadas

Today we announced the number of #measles cases has grown to 390, including two pregnant women. We have also issued 12 summonses to people who have been non-compliant with the Emergency Order to get vaccinated with the MMR vaccine: https://t.co/PuekytGxZu pic.twitter.com/pi0laYH8ug

— nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) April 24, 2019