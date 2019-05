La lucha por los derechos de los trabajadores agrícolas en Nueva York que no todos apoyan

Why are farmworkers not granted basic labor rights? We stand by all of our brothers and sisters who are demanding overtime pay, workers compensation, and collective bargaining rights. Read more about the bill sponsored by @jessicaramos here: https://t.co/ClEDarGwHs pic.twitter.com/Q3ILVhpaoa

— District Council 9 (@DC9_IUPAT) May 14, 2019