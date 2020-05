Inmigrante que lucha contra el coronavirus en NYC recibe la 'green card' que le habían negado en el pasado

View this post on Instagram

I am beyond ecstatic to share the amazing news. After USCIS graciously reopened my case last week, my National Interest Waiver Petition was approved today! I am still waiting on my I-485 adjustment of status, so I don’t technically have the green card yet, but we know it is at least moving in the direction. And I can go back to work! I’m so incredibly happy that I can go back to work taking care of the people of #nyc. This city is my home and I love it here! Heartfelt thanks to @rosannascotto and @chrisccuomo @cnn for wanting to talk about immigration with me. Heartfelt thanks to my friends and family who have been incredible support systems during the last 13 years and countless immigration hoops. Thanks to my hospital @nyphospital @columbia @columbia_cornell_pmr for seeing my worth. Thank you to my lawyer Troy Palmer for persisting. And thank you to Steve Thal and associates for stepping in to help if we needed to resubmit another application by tomorrow! . . . If anyone thinks immigrating to another country is “easy” if you do it “legally”, you have NO IDEA what you’re talking about. Thank you everyone for seeing my worth and supporting my dreams. I’m so happy to finally say I’m (almost) home. #doctorsofinstagram #doctor #medicine #physician #immigrant #immigrantsmakeamericagreat #healthcare #healthcareworkers #lovemyjob #girlboss #medicalexpert #approved #heretostay #thankyou #notdoneyet