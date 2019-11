Hombre exige a una madre que le entregue a su bebé de 10 meses en Queens

🚨WANTED🚨for a Endangering the welfare of a Child on 11/21/19 at 8:35 PM in the vicinity of 43rd Ave. and 111th St. #Corona #Queens @NYPD110Pct 💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @QNS pic.twitter.com/4qF3ks66n9

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 23, 2019