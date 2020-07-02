null: nullpx
Elecciones en República Dominicana: si vives en Nueva Jersey, aquí puedes ejercer tu voto

Si vives en Nueva Jersey, aquí te dejamos la lista de los lugares en el Estado Jardín donde podrás ejercer el voto.
3 Jul 2020 – 08:40 PM EDT
Las elecciones presidenciales de República Dominicana se llevarán a cabo el próximo 5 de julio, tanto para residentes de la isla como para aquellos que viven en el exterior.

Aunque originalmente estaban previstas a celebrarse el 17 de mayo, la Junta Central Electoral tuvo que postergar los comicios debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.

Si eres dominicano y vives en Nueva Jersey, aquí te dejamos la lista de los lugares donde podrás ejercer tu voto.

Lugares de votación en Nueva Jersey

Unite Here Local 54

54 N New Jersey Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Iglesia Episcopal San Andrés

3050 River Ave, Camden, NJ 08105

Club Cubano

719 New Point Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 0720

Hackensack Recreation Department

116 Holt St, Hackensack, NJ 07601

The Factory

451 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Joseph Conners Senior Center

28 Paterson St, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Gambino's Inn

284 Remsen Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

D'Gala

156 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

The Waterfront

14 Grafton Ave, Newark, NJ 07104

Vince Lombardi Center Of Hope

201 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07104

North Bergen Recreational Center

6300 Meadowview Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047

Housing Authority

515 54th St West New York, NJ 07093

Memorial Elementary School 11

390 Gregory Ave Passaic, NJ 07055

St Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church

101-103 Myrtle Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

Passaic City Hall

330 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055

Temple Emanuel School

151 E 33rd St, Paterson, NJ 07514

Iglesia Riverside

529 River St Paterson, NJ 07524

Christian Community of Praise

183 20th Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501

Club los Maeños Ausentes

94 Park Ave Paterson, NJ 07501

Costambar Restaurant & Lounge

710 Madison Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501

The Paterson Museum

2 Market St Paterson, NJ 07501

Centro Cultural Peruano

47 Godwin St Paterson, NJ 07501

Integrity Masonic Temple

224 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07501

Marisol Local

225 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

El Clasico

233 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Simpson United Methodist Church

331 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Simpson United Methodist Church

333 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Cristo Rey Christ Church

331 Hamilton Ave Trenton, NJ 08609

Jose Marti STEM Academy

1812 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087

Angels For Action

209 W 2nd St, Plainfield, NJ 07060


