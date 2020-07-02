Elecciones en República Dominicana: si vives en Nueva Jersey, aquí puedes ejercer tu voto
Las elecciones presidenciales de República Dominicana se llevarán a cabo el próximo 5 de julio, tanto para residentes de la isla como para aquellos que viven en el exterior.
Aunque originalmente estaban previstas a celebrarse el 17 de mayo, la Junta Central Electoral tuvo que postergar los comicios debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
Si eres dominicano y vives en Nueva Jersey, aquí te dejamos la lista de los lugares donde podrás ejercer tu voto.
Lugares de votación en Nueva Jersey
Unite Here Local 54
54 N New Jersey Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Iglesia Episcopal San Andrés
3050 River Ave, Camden, NJ 08105
Club Cubano
719 New Point Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 0720
Hackensack Recreation Department
116 Holt St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Factory
451 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Joseph Conners Senior Center
28 Paterson St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Gambino's Inn
284 Remsen Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
D'Gala
156 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
The Waterfront
14 Grafton Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
Vince Lombardi Center Of Hope
201 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
North Bergen Recreational Center
6300 Meadowview Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
Housing Authority
515 54th St West New York, NJ 07093
Memorial Elementary School 11
390 Gregory Ave Passaic, NJ 07055
St Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
101-103 Myrtle Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
Passaic City Hall
330 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055
Temple Emanuel School
151 E 33rd St, Paterson, NJ 07514
Iglesia Riverside
529 River St Paterson, NJ 07524
Christian Community of Praise
183 20th Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501
Club los Maeños Ausentes
94 Park Ave Paterson, NJ 07501
Costambar Restaurant & Lounge
710 Madison Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501
The Paterson Museum
2 Market St Paterson, NJ 07501
Centro Cultural Peruano
47 Godwin St Paterson, NJ 07501
Integrity Masonic Temple
224 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07501
Marisol Local
225 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
El Clasico
233 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Simpson United Methodist Church
331 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Simpson United Methodist Church
333 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Cristo Rey Christ Church
331 Hamilton Ave Trenton, NJ 08609
Jose Marti STEM Academy
1812 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Angels For Action
209 W 2nd St, Plainfield, NJ 07060