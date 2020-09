Buscan a este hombre por empujar a las vías a un operador del subway en Nueva York

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault inside of Hoyt-Schermerhorn 🚂 station on the “A” line #Brooklyn On 09/01/20 @ 7:50AM💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/jxLmYKg1Dr

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 2, 2020