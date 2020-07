Aumento de casos de coronavirus en Nueva Jersey está "activando las alarmas"

☑️Spot positivity rate for tests from July 27th is 2.15%

☑️Rate of transmission has increased to 1.35

These numbers are setting off alarms. The only way to silence these alarms is by taking this seriously.

Wear a mask. Stop hosting house parties. Now. pic.twitter.com/xG1pWvL7dy

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 31, 2020