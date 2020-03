Aumentan a 89 los casos de coronavirus en Nueva York: gobernador Cuomo

Update: There are 13 additional cases of #Coronavirus in NYS since earlier today, bringing total to 89.

Westchester: 70

NYC: 11

Nassau: 4

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2

There will be more cases as we test more—that’s a good thing bc we can deal with the situation based on more facts.

