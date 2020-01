Tramo de la carretera 41 se mantiene cerrado debido a choque de camiones

State Route 41 north of the Kern county/San Luis Obispo county line is closed due to a traffic collision.

Southbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 33.

Northbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 46.

The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/x1qqrHTgGV

— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 21, 2020