“Somos los menos vistos”: campesinos se sienten desprotegidos frente a la pandemia del coronavirus en EEUU

Blandy is in Arvin CA, pruning the grapes vines for the grapes many look forward to as a summer snack. As a farm worker, she has essential worker status, even when other communities are in shutdown. She'll keep on laboring so we have food on our tables during #COVID19 #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/sJXDUrLxeU

— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) March 26, 2020