Hotel de Bakersfield ilumina sus cuartos vacíos con mensaje de esperanza en medio de la pandemia por coronavirus

“A growing trend” across many of the hard-hit hotels around the world, including our Marriott hotels, are these lights peeking through windows, signaling hope and solidarity, and even a glimmer of light at the end of this tunnel.THIS is the spirit of our industry shining through! pic.twitter.com/796FyBTdx4

— Niki Zoli (@NikiZoli) March 28, 2020