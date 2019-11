Dos víctimas del tiroteo masivo en Fresno eran reconocidos cantantes de YouTube

@FresnoSheriff-Coroner has identified the 4 men shot & killed at a home on Lamona Ave. in Fresno on Sunday evening.

Xy Lee, 23, of Fresno

Phia Vang, 31, of Fresno

Kou Xiong, 38, of Fresno

Kalaxang Thao, 40, of Fresno

Please direct investigative questions to @FresnoPolice pic.twitter.com/d2XR8keRP1

— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) November 18, 2019