Cierran un tramo de la carretera 198 debido a volcamiento de camión que transportaba uvas

COALINGA AREA: Due to an overturned big rig, State Route 198 is closed in both directions of travel starting at Firestone Avenue.

No ETO at this time. Seek alternate routes.@ChpCoalinga @CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/gUJgQ4vUot

— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 26, 2020