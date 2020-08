Arrestan a sospechoso por abusar sexualmente de tres niños menores de 12 años

(2/2) It is possible there are unreported offenses and additional unidentified victims. Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective Schlecht at (661) 326-3850 or (661) 327-7111.#childsexualabuse #arrested https://t.co/Vn4ZSzQV63

— Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 27, 2020