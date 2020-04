Mensaje de la comisionada Elba García para los inquilinos del norte de Texas

Texas Coronavirus Updates

https://www.txcourts.gov/supreme/news/texas-supreme-court-coronavirus-update/

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates & Information

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas County Court Orders

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/judge-orders.php

Federal Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Resources and Fact Sheets

https://www.hud.gov/topics/rental_assistance/local

Texas Supreme Court Orders

https://www.txcourts.gov/supreme/orders-opinions/

March 17, 2020

https://www.txcourts.gov/media/1446106/209043.pdf

March 13, 2020

https://www.txcourts.gov/media/1446056/209042.pdf

Texas State Justice Center Training Center

https://www.tjctc.org/coronavirus

When Your Landlord Has Locked You Out of Cut Off Your Utilities

https://www.tjctc.org/SRL/tenant-remedies.html